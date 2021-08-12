PM Modi to participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with women members of self help groups (SHGs) and community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) virtually, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’ at 12:30pm. "India has a large number of Self-Help Groups which are making monumental contributions to women empowerment. Will take part in the 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad'. During the programme, I would get the opportunity to interact with women SHG members. Developmental assistance to various SHGs will also be released. This will give impetus to the working of these groups and enable more women to contribute towards national welfare," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will release a collection of success stories of women SHG members from all across the nation, along with a handbook on the universalisation of farm livelihoods, the PMO.

PM Modi will also release capitalisation support funds of ₹162.5 million to over 4 lakh SHGs. He will also release ₹250 million as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme of the ministry of food processing industries and ₹41.3 million as funds to 75 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which are being promoted under the mission.

Union minister for rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh; Union minister for food processing industries Pashupati Kumar Paras; Ministers of state-rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste; MoS – panchayati raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil and MoS – ministry of food processing industry Prahlad Singh Patel, will also be present during the event.

The PMO said that the purpose of DAY-NRLM is to make rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to modify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life.

Most of the mission’s works are being implemented and stepped up by the SHG women, who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs).

The mission is also working on empowering the SHG women through awareness generation and behaviour change communication on several issues like domestic violence, women’s education and other gender-related concerns, nutrition, sanitation, health and other issues, the PMO stated.