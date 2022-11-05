Home / India News / PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab, meets chief Dhillon | Watch

PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab, meets chief Dhillon | Watch

india news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Radha Soami SatsangBeas (RSSB) is a spiritual organization located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city.

PM Modi with chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB).(ANI)
PM Modi with chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB).(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar and met its chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Later, Modi went to the Dera community kitchen where women followers were making chapatis and chopping vegetables, the Dera officials said.

The prime minister spent about an hour at theRadha Soami SatsangBeas (RSSB), they said.

On Friday, Modi had in a tweet said he would have the honour of visiting RSSB.

"Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts," Modi had said in his tweet.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates 3,000 flats for slum dwellers in Delhi

RSSB, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

In February, the prime minister had met Dhillon in Delhi and also praised the spiritual organisation for its social service.

On Saturday, Modi is also scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi punjab amritsar + 1 more
pm modi punjab amritsar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out