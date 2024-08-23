PM Modi, Zelensky honour children killed in Ukraine war :‘Conflict is particularly devastating…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was also present on this occasion.



“President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief,” Modi posted on social platform X.



Zelensky also posted on X about the visit, saying,"Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister @NarendraModi and I honored the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pay tributes to the children who lost their lives in the Ukraine conflict in Kyiv.(Narendra Modi/X)

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue, located in the ‘Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv.

“Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity,” he said.



Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ukraine from Poland on Friday, the first visit by an Indian PM since it gained independence in 1991. His visit to Ukraine comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow and it is seen as a balancing act as the prime minister's trip to Russia triggered anguish among the Western countries.



Modi had met Zelensky in June in Italy along the sidelines of G7 Summit. During the interaction, he had conveyed to the Ukrainian President that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".



Modi also told Zelenskyy that India believes in a "human-centric" approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.



(With PTI inputs)