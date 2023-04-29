Home / India News / Behind the scenes: PM Modi's process of recording monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' revealed

Behind the scenes: PM Modi's process of recording monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' revealed

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 29, 2023 07:28 PM IST

The 100th episode will also be aired at the United Nations headquarters.

As the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is all set to be broadcast worldwide, the Centre has released a video showing how the radio show is recorded by the Prime Minister. In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting with a group of technicians before moving to the recording studio. He later addresses the nation without any written script.

In the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast hosted by PM Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.
In the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast hosted by PM Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

on the last Sunday of every month at 11am. In a historic moment, the 100th episode will also be aired at the United Nations headquarters.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!" the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30am Sunday.

"Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon'ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world," the Consulate said in a tweet.

