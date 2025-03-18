‘Prayagraj Maha Kumbh reflects spirit of rising India’: PM Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, highlighting the success of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. He lauded the massive preparations and seamless execution of the grand religious congregation, which witnessed participation from millions of devotees, saints, and tourists from across the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)

“I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj,” PM Narendra Modi said, adding that Prayagraj Maha Kumbh reflects the spirit of rising India.

Highlighting how he carried Gangajal to Mauritius, Modi said, “This enthusiasm was not limited to just one place. I was in Mauritius… I had taken the sacred water from Maha Kumbh with me. When this holy water was offered at Mauritius' Ganga Talab, the atmosphere of devotion and celebration there was truly remarkable.”

Modi added, “This reflects how strong the sentiment of celebrating our traditions, culture, and values has become today. Many forms of nectar have emerged from Maha Kumbh… the nectar of unity. Maha Kumbh was an event where people from every region, from every corner of the country, came together as one.”

The prime minister, who himself took a holi dip in the Sangam, said people set aside their egos and, with the spirit of selflessness—embracing the philosophy of "not me, but we"—gathered in Prayagraj. “They became a part of the sacred Triveni. There was no distinction between big and small,” Modi said.

“The strength of our unity is such that it overcomes every attempt to divide us. This spirit of unity is a great blessing for Indians. At a time when there are divisions in the country, this demonstration of togetherness is our greatest strength,” he said in Lok Sabha.

Modi's statement comes a day after he also presented US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Gabbard 'Gangajal' from the Maha Kumbh during which 66 crore people took a holy dip in the river.

‘900 Kumbh visitors still missing’: Akhilesh

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that around 900 people who went missing at Maha Kumbh were yet to be found and challenged the state government to give a status on the matter to their families.

He also took a dig Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, saying that he wonders whether the government had any plans to give jobs to "four lakh youths" who were roped in to ferry the pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh on their motorcycles, as claimed by the CM.

“Our chief minister is an amazing man. He says four lakh youths having bikes were employed. And what commercial way have you adopted to allow business from bikes...It means that youths will get jobs after 144 years,” Yadav said in Mahoba on Sunday.

The Maha Kumbh held this year was said to be a rare event occurring after 144 years due to celestial alignment.

Adityanath had earlier claimed that around four lakh civil service aspirants recovered the cost of a new motorcycle from the earnings of the ferrying business.

(With inputs from PTI)