PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: 'INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith'

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Opposition's INDIA bloc of “hurting our faith”. Addressing an event in Kerala, he said the alliance was against the Centre's development in the state and wanted freedom for looting the masses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a mass gathering of women at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Mahila Conference, in Thrissur on Wednesday. (ANI)

“INDI alliance only knows one thing, INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith, they made our temples and festivals, mediums for loot. The kind of politics that is being played with 'Thrissur Pooram' is unfortunate. The kind of mismanagement that has come to light in Sabarimala, devotees are facing a lot of inconvenience. This is the proof of disability of the state government here,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Today in the country, big roads are being made, modern airports are being made but the government of INDIA alliance doesn't let any work happen here because they oppose Modi. INDI alliance want full freedom in Kerala for looting. Here, the play that is happening due to the gold smuggling, is not hidden from anyone. They don't want anybody to question them regarding the funds that are being received from the Central govt for poor people and infrastructure so they try to hinder the schemes by the central government," he added.

He also attacked previous LDF and UDF governments.

"After independence, LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak and they put on hold the law that could give reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, for so long but Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and I fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance govt were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it sincerely," he added.

Currently, CPI(M) is ruling Kerala.

The Congress and the CPI(M) are part of the alliance against the BJP. However, it isn't clear what shape the alliance would take in Kerala as they are bitter rivals in the state. In the 2024 general elections, the BJP is hoping to get a foothold in the state where Congress and Left-led alliances have dominated politics.

The remarks come amid a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP over the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury recently said he had received the invitation for the ceremony on January 22, but he won't attend as the BJP was mixing religion with politics.

The Congress hasn't revealed if its leaders would attend the event or not.

The Left government in Kerala accuses BJP of using Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to stall development.