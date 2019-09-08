PM Narendra Modi in Rohtak live updates: At Rohtak rally, PM thanks 130 cr Indians for inspiring change in 100 days

Ahead of Haryana assembly elections next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Rohtak on Sunday to announce new schemes before the model code of conduct comes into effect.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to culminate Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s 22-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra today.

The BJP leaders have claimed that over two lakh supporters are likely to attend the event.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said chief minister’s yatra will start from Julana on Sunday morning for Rohtak where PM Modi will address the gathering.

2:00 pm IST Entire nation was glued to TV to know fate of Chandrayaan 2 on Sat: PM “At 1:50 am Saturday, the entire nation was glued to their TVs to know the fate of India’s moon second mission Chandrayaan-2. But, when the ISRO centre lost contact with the Vikram lander, the entire nation stood by the ISRO scientists in high spirit,” the Prime Minister said.





1:45 pm IST Support Khattar the way you supported me: PM urges to people “I hope the way you supported me in Lok Sabha elections 2019, you will also support Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the upcoming assembly elections,” PM Modi urges people at rally Haryana’s Rohtak.





1:29 pm IST 100 days of determination and improvement: PM at Haryana rally “I’m lucky to have visited Haryana on the day when the NDA government at the Centre us completing 100 days,” said PM Modi. “The past 100 days were the days of change, determination, improvement, and good intention,” said Modi.





1:23 pm IST Manohar and NaMohar one and the same: PM Modi “People of Haryana often face difficulty in understanding their CM’s name. They get confused between Manohar and NaMohar. I want to tell them that both are equally correct, they are one and the same,” said PM Narendra Modi at a poll campaign rally in Haryana's Rohtak.





1:15 pm IST PM Modi thanks people for BJP’s win on all Haryana seats in 2019 polls “I would like to thank you all for making BJP win on all 10 Haryana seats in Lok Sabha elections 2019,” said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak.



