PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi meets Meloni in Rome, visits Colosseum ahead of key bilateral talks

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

The Italy visit is the last leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

“Welcome to Rome, my friend!”

Meloni welcomed Modi upon his arrival in Rome. Sharing a photograph with the Prime Minister on X, she wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” She also shared an earlier picture with Modi taken at the Colosseum in Italy.

Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit 2024.

What all did PM Modi do in Italy?

PM Modi landed in Italy on Tuesday and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Rome, attended cultural performances, and signed an autograph for a child who welcomed him with a portrait, along with meeting representatives of the Sanatana Dharma Samgha and viewing an Italian artist’s painting of the ghats of Varanasi. He also witnessed a musical performance based on Raga Hamsadhwani, with artists highlighting efforts to promote Indian cultural values and traditions across Europe.

PM Modi in Norway

Before arriving in Italy, Modi visited Norway as part of the fourth leg of his tour. He had earlier travelled to Sweden, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty.