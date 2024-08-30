Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates: PM to launch projects worth ₹76,000 crore, address Global Fintech Fest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port, a ₹76,000 crore project designed to create a world-class maritime gateway that will enhance trade and economic growth by accommodating large container vessels and ultra-large cargo ships. Located near Dahanu in Palghar district, Vadhvan Port will be one of India's largest deep-water ports, offering direct connectivity to international shipping routes. The port will feature advanced technology and infrastructure including deep berths and modern cargo handling facilities and is expected to generate significant employment and stimulate local businesses. ...Read More
It will also focus on sustainable development practices and environmental standards. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector’s infrastructure and productivity across the nation.
These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector. He will also launch the National Roll Out of the Vessel Communication and Support System, a ₹360 crore project that will install 1 lakh transponders on fishing vessels across 13 coastal states and union territories. This system, developed by ISRO will enhance communication, safety, and rescue operations for fishermen.
Other initiatives include developing fishing harbours, Integrated Aquaparks, and adopting advanced technologies like the Recirculatory Aquaculture System and Biofloc.
These projects will improve fish production, post-harvest management, and livelihoods in the fisheries sector. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for fishery infrastructure projects, including upgrading fishing harbours and constructing fish markets to enhance facilities for post-harvest management.
PM Modi will address a special session of the Global Fintech Fest 2024, organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.
The conference will feature around 800 speakers including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, and industry leaders and will showcase the latest fintech innovations. Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched, providing insights and in-depth industry information.
The Vadhvan Port project integrates sustainable development practices, focusing on reducing environmental impact and meeting strict ecological standards. Once operational, the port will boost India's maritime connectivity and solidify its status as a global trade hub.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Vadhvan Port project crucial for port-led development and Maharashtra's progress. In a post on X, he wrote, "I look forward to being among the people of Maharashtra tomorrow, 30th August. I will take part in programmes in Mumbai and Palghar. In Mumbai, I will take part in the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at around 11 AM. This platform showcases India's strides in the world of Fintech and brings together key stakeholders of the sector. Thereafter, I will be in Palghar for the foundation stone laying programme of the Vadhvan Port project. This is a very important project, signifying our commitment to port-led development and to the progress of Maharastra."
Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector’s infrastructure and productivity across the nation. These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector.