Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates: PM to launch projects worth ₹76,000 crore, address Global Fintech Fest

Narendra Modi in Maharashtra live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,000 crores in Palghar. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Vadhvan Port, a ₹76,000 crore project designed to create a world-class maritime gateway that will enhance trade and economic growth by accommodating large container vessels and ultra-large cargo ships. Located near Dahanu in Palghar district, Vadhvan Port will be one of India's largest deep-water ports, offering direct connectivity to international shipping routes. The port will feature advanced technology and infrastructure including deep berths and modern cargo handling facilities and is expected to generate significant employment and stimulate local businesses. ...Read More

It will also focus on sustainable development practices and environmental standards. Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, aimed at bolstering the sector’s infrastructure and productivity across the nation.

These initiatives are expected to generate more than five lakh employment opportunities in the fisheries sector. He will also launch the National Roll Out of the Vessel Communication and Support System, a ₹360 crore project that will install 1 lakh transponders on fishing vessels across 13 coastal states and union territories. This system, developed by ISRO will enhance communication, safety, and rescue operations for fishermen.

Other initiatives include developing fishing harbours, Integrated Aquaparks, and adopting advanced technologies like the Recirculatory Aquaculture System and Biofloc.

These projects will improve fish production, post-harvest management, and livelihoods in the fisheries sector. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for fishery infrastructure projects, including upgrading fishing harbours and constructing fish markets to enhance facilities for post-harvest management.

PM Modi will address a special session of the Global Fintech Fest 2024, organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.

The conference will feature around 800 speakers including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, and industry leaders and will showcase the latest fintech innovations. Over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers will be launched, providing insights and in-depth industry information.