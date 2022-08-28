Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’

Updated on Aug 28, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: The previous edition of the programme, its 91st, was broadcast on July 31, and the next will take place on September 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat; this was the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, the maiden edition of which was telecast on October 3, 2014. In recent years, each new episode of the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, and, accordingly, the previous edition aired on July 31, while the next will take place on September 25.

“Tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat August 2022!” PM Modi tweeted on the eve of his address.

For each edition of his speech, the prime minister seeks ideas from citizens, several days in advance. People can share their ideas on the NaMo app or record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2022 11:25 AM IST

    ‘Construction of Amrit Sarovars is a mass movement’

    “Construction of Amrit Sarovars has become a mass movement. Commendable efforts can be seen across the country,” says the prime minister.

  • Aug 28, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’

    Citizens should actively participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ against malnutrition. It is observed in September every year: PM Modi

  • Aug 28, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    ‘Other countries also celebrated Amrit Mahotsav’

    The celebration of Amrit Mahotsav were seen not only in India, but also in other countries of the world, says PM Modi.

  • Aug 28, 2022 11:03 AM IST

    PM Modi recalls Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

    PM Modi recalls the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was held between 13-15 August, in the build-up to the 75th Independence Day. He thanks citizens for making the campaign a huge success.

  • Aug 28, 2022 10:50 AM IST

    PM's address to the nation shortly

    PM Modi will address the nation shortly on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

  • Aug 28, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    Listen to the speech on PM's YouTube channel

    You can listen to the speech on the prime minister's YouTube channel. It will also be aired by Doordarshan, All India Radio (AIR), among others. 

  • Aug 28, 2022 10:10 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation at 11am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to citizens at 11am through the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address which is aired on the last Sunday of each month.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week accused the BJP of horsetrading MLAs.  (File) (PTI)
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Police said stones were hurled at the house of CPI(M) district secretary AnavoorNagappan late Saturday night damaging the window panes and a car. (HT Archives)
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Sunday held a meeting regarding 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will be flagged off by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on September 7 from Kanyakumari. (PTI)
The Telangana state police integrated command and control centre houses the centres of all important government departments including the police, revenue, municipalities, health department and disaster management department. (HT Photo)
A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat will hear the bail plea of Siddique Kappan who was booked by the UP government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (and other charges in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.. (HT Archives)
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said he would call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them to unite the party. (PTI)
For last two weeks it has become a ritual for protesters like her to break huge barriers put up by police and barge into the port construction site at Vizhinjam and hoist yellow-tinged white flags of their church atop all port installations. (Vivek Nair/HT Photo)
The leftover ashes, charcoal and other remains are taken to the banks of the Ganga, where a group of people watched by the in-charge begins the process of looking for gold. (HT Photo)
Nalin Kumar Kateel (ANI)
Among professions, people who are self-employed and those who are engaged as daily wagers registered the biggest increase in deaths by suicide.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)
The versatile combat arm brings to battle a protected infantry component directly supported by the firepower of its integral combat vehicles.(Representative image)
Congress workers hold protest outside Golf Course in Belagavi. (HT Photo)
