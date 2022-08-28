Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: The previous edition of the programme, its 91st, was broadcast on July 31, and the next will take place on September 25.
Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat; this was the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, the maiden edition of which was telecast on October 3, 2014. In recent years, each new episode of the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, and, accordingly, the previous edition aired on July 31, while the next will take place on September 25.
“Tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat August 2022!” PM Modi tweeted on the eve of his address.
For each edition of his speech, the prime minister seeks ideas from citizens, several days in advance. People can share their ideas on the NaMo app or record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 28, 2022 11:25 AM IST
‘Construction of Amrit Sarovars is a mass movement’
“Construction of Amrit Sarovars has become a mass movement. Commendable efforts can be seen across the country,” says the prime minister.
Aug 28, 2022 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’
Citizens should actively participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ against malnutrition. It is observed in September every year: PM Modi
Aug 28, 2022 11:11 AM IST
‘Other countries also celebrated Amrit Mahotsav’
The celebration of Amrit Mahotsav were seen not only in India, but also in other countries of the world, says PM Modi.
Aug 28, 2022 11:03 AM IST
PM Modi recalls Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
PM Modi recalls the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was held between 13-15 August, in the build-up to the 75th Independence Day. He thanks citizens for making the campaign a huge success.
Aug 28, 2022 10:50 AM IST
PM's address to the nation shortly
PM Modi will address the nation shortly on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
Aug 28, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Listen to the speech on PM's YouTube channel
You can listen to the speech on the prime minister's YouTube channel. It will also be aired by Doordarshan, All India Radio (AIR), among others.
Aug 28, 2022 10:10 AM IST
PM Modi to address nation at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to citizens at 11am through the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio address which is aired on the last Sunday of each month.