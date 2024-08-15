 PM Narendra Modi slams ‘glorification of corruption’ in Independence Day speech | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Narendra Modi slams ‘glorification of corruption’ in Independence Day speech

PTI |
Aug 15, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Independence Day 2024: Modi expressed concern over corruption and its glorification, describing it as a major issue for the society.

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the culture of patronage and "termite" of corruption, saying that some people glorify it but he will persevere against them.

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. (PTI)
Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15. (PTI)

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi expressed concern over corruption and its glorification, describing it as a major issue for the society.

"Every citizen of this country has been troubled by the termite of corruption," Modi said, adding, corruption erodes public trust and hinders national progress.

"I know I have to pay a price for this battle, my prestige may be at stake, but national interests are more important than personal prestige," he said.

The PM said, "Can one imagine that in our country, despite having such a great Constitution, some people are openly glorifying corruption?"

He said that in the past, citizens had to endure a "mai-baap" culture, pleading with the government for every necessity.

"Unfortunately, people had to endure this system. Today, we have transformed this governance model," Modi said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi slams ‘glorification of corruption’ in Independence Day speech
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On