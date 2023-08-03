Home / India News / PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug 22

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug 22

ByShishir Gupta
Aug 03, 2023 09:28 PM IST

Even though China tries to dominate the BRICS forum, India along with Brazil get to say their part in this multi-lateral institution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg on August 22-24 comes as a surprise to those who expected that he will follow the footsteps of Russian president Vladimir Putin and attend the summit virtually rather than physically.

It is also important for PM Modi to go to South Africa as close allies like Saudi Arabia, UAE apart from others want to join the institution.
It is also important for PM Modi to go to South Africa as close allies like Saudi Arabia, UAE apart from others want to join the institution.

Fact is that even though China tries to dominate the BRICS forum, India along with Brazil get to say their part in this multi-lateral institution.

It is also important for PM Modi to go to South Africa as close allies like Saudi Arabia, UAE apart from others want to join the institution. It is understood that some 25 countries have applied to join BRICS and a decision whether or not to expand the five-nation body will be taken at Johannesburg.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to South African president Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa over phone. During the telephonic conversation, Ramaphosa invited the prime minister for the BRICS summit and briefed him on the preparations. The PM accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg for the summit.

Both Modi and Ramaphosa exchanged the views on a host of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said that he looked forward to visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out