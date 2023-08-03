PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg on August 22-24 comes as a surprise to those who expected that he will follow the footsteps of Russian president Vladimir Putin and attend the summit virtually rather than physically. It is also important for PM Modi to go to South Africa as close allies like Saudi Arabia, UAE apart from others want to join the institution.

Fact is that even though China tries to dominate the BRICS forum, India along with Brazil get to say their part in this multi-lateral institution.

It is understood that some 25 countries have applied to join BRICS and a decision whether or not to expand the five-nation body will be taken at Johannesburg.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to South African president Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa over phone. During the telephonic conversation, Ramaphosa invited the prime minister for the BRICS summit and briefed him on the preparations. The PM accepted the invitation and said he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg for the summit.

Both Modi and Ramaphosa exchanged the views on a host of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said that he looked forward to visiting India to attend the G-20 Summit.

