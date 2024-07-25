PM Narendra Modi to visit Kargil War Memorial tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he will be visiting the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 to pay homage to the fallen brave hearts as part of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations. 12-year-old Arav Bhardwaj cycled from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh. (HT Photo)

The Kargil War Memorial, also known as the Dras War Memorial, is a memorial built by the Indian Army in honour of the soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The memorial is located in Dras, in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh near the Line of Control (LoC), India's border with Pakistan.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi described the day as a special one for every Indian. “It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes.”

He also announced that work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project to improve all weather connectivity to Leh, especially during harsh winters. The project consists of building a 4.1 km long twin tube tunnel at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road.

The tunnel, once built, will be the highest altitude tunnel in the world. It will ensure quick and seamless movement of armed forces and other defence equipment across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's border with China. The project will also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said the sacrifices made by soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war will "not go in vain". "It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation," he said. He also conveyed his wished to the members across ranks in the armed forces, read a statement issued by the defence ministry.

The general said that the tri-services are at the cusp of major reforms across organisational, structural, conceptual and cultural levels. "The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the armed forces battle-ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges," the top officer added.

