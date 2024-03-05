PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM in Telangana, Odisha, to launch projects worth ₹26,400 crore
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be in Telangana and Odisha to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of a slew of development projects worth over ₹26,400 crore. Today, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore, related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, followed by a public address in Telangana's Sangareddy. During his visit, PM Modi will also pay obesiance at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in the morning....Read More
Later he will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad, which has been built at a cost of over ₹350 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects. During the programme, PM will flag off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli, and inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.
After arriving in Odisha, the PM will inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation’s mono ethylene glycol project at Paradip Refinery and and lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects related to oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy sectors.
His Odisha visit coincides with the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. It also comes amid the intensified demand of the BJD to award Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik. Many believe that a Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik would bring Modi and Naveen closer to paving the way for a possible electoral tie-up before the polls
PM Modi on Monday embarked on a 10-day visit to 12 states and union territories across the nation to attend 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programmes. He has been in action mode and has been unveiling a slew of development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees across the nation as he turns the spotlight on his government's development and welfare agenda in the run-up to the general elections, which are slated to take place in April-May this year.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹19600 Cr in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha on March 5, amid swirling rumours of a possible electoral alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: All about IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline
PM Modi will also inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).
The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum product from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects.
Further, he will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.
During the programme, the PM will inaugurate doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: All about Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO)
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.
Built at a cost of more than ₹350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Telangana schedule today
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore, related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, followed by a public address in Telangana's Sangareddy. Later he will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad, which has been built at a cost of over ₹350 crore. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects. During the programme, PM will flag off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli, and inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to visit Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters that PM Modi will visit Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana and offer prayers in the morning.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹6,800 Cr in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹6,800 crore and also address a rally on Tuesday at Sangareddy, about 60 km from here.
The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, an official release had earlier said.
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to dedicate projects worth ₹19600 Cr in Odisha on March 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha on March 5, amid swirling rumours of a possible electoral alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Read more