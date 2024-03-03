PM Modi to dedicate projects worth 19600 Cr in Odisha on March 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha on March 5, amid swirling rumours of a possible electoral alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Official familiar with the matter said PM Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar in a special plane of Indian Air Force from Telangana in the afternoon and then proceed to Chandikhol in Jajpur district in a helicopter and lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects related to oil and gas, railways, road, transport and highways and atomic energy sectors.

His Odisha visit coincides with the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. It also comes amid the intensified demand of the BJD to award Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik. Many believe that a Bharat Ratna to Biju Patnaik would bring Modi and Naveen closer to paving the way for a possible electoral tie-up before the polls.

After arriving in Odisha, the PM will inaugurate Indian Oil Corporation’s mono ethylene glycol project at Paradip Refinery which will further help in reducing India’s import dependency. Mono ethyle glycol is used in manufacture of polyester resins, films, fibers, antifreezes, coolants, aircraft anti-icer and deicers and solvents.

He will also inaugurate 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. Modi will also inaugurate 0.6 million metric tonnes per annum LPG Import facility at Paradip, aimed at augmenting the import infrastructure on India’s east coast.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation four laning of Singhara to Binjabahal Section of NH-49; four laning of Binjabahal to Tileibani Section of NH-49; four laning of Balasore-Jharpokharia Section of NH-18 and four laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar Section of NH-16.

He will also lay the foundation stone for eight laning of Chandikhole-Paradip Section and dedicate 162-km Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line in not just enhancing the existing traffic facility’s capacity but also facilitating efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar District to the nearest ports and steel plants.

The projects to be inaugurated in railway sector also include CONCOR Container Depot at Kalinga Nagar, which would boost domestic and international trade. Modi will also lay foundation stone of Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji and upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal.

Other railway projects, including flagging off the first passenger train on Paradip-Haridaspur section would also be taken up.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 5 MLD capacity seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of IREL(I) Ltd. This project has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

After the official functions, PM Modi would address a public meeting at Chandikhol. This will be Modi’s second tour to Odisha in a month. During his visit to Sambalpur on February 3, he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹68,000 crore.