PM Narendra Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachud's residence draws Opposition's reaction: ‘Our concern is…’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and senior Supreme Court lawyers have raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Puja, questioning the impact on judicial transparency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends 'Ganpati Poojan' at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Wearing a traditional Maharashtrian cap, PM Narendra Modi joined the Chief Justice of India and his wife at their residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. They were seen performing the aarti and offering prayers before Lord Ganesha’s idol.

Raising concerns over the visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said such interactions between constitutional authorities and political leaders could undermine trust in the judiciary, especially in a case involving the Maharashtra government that is being heard by the CJI.

He said the CJI should recuse himself from the case to avoid any appearance of bias.

“The Prime Minister visited the Chief Justice's residence and they performed aarti together. Our concern is that when the custodians of the Constitution meet with political leaders in this manner, it raises doubts. Our case in Maharashtra, which involves the current government, is being heard before the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister is part of it. We are concerned about whether we will get justice. The Chief Justice should consider recusing himself from this case,” said Sanjay Raut.

He added that during Ganpati Utsav, people traditionally visit each other's homes, but he did not have information on how many homes the prime minister had visited so far. He also mentioned that there were many celebrations in Delhi, including at their Maharashtra Sadan.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X, hoping that after the festivities, the Chief Justice would focus on finishing the hearing on Maharashtra's political situation.

“Okay. After the festivities are over hopefully CJI will deem fit and be slightly freer to conclude the hearing on Maharashtra and the blatant disregard of Article 10 of the Constitution in Maharashtra. Oh wait, elections round the corner anyway, it can be adjourned for another day,” wrote Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said CJI Chandrachud allowing Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting sends a troubling message about the judiciary's independence and its role in safeguarding citizens' rights and ensuring government accountability.

“Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary,” Bhushan wrote on X.

Lawyer and activist Indira Jai Singh said the Chief Justice of India has undermined the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary.



“Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI . The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive,” she wrote on X.





