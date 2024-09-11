PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud’s residence | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Ganpati Puja celebrations at the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in New Delhi on Wednesday. PM Modi joins Ganpati puja at chief justice DY Chandrachud's residence

In a video, PM Modi, joined by CJI Chandrachud and his wife, was seen performing the aarti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha’s idol. The prime minister donned a traditional Maharashtrian cap during the celebrations at the chief justice's residence.

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," PM Modi said in an X post.

PM Modi at CJI Chandrachud's residence for Ganesh puja: Check video

Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival honouring Lord Ganesha, began on Saturday, September 7, marking the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles.'

Homes and public pandals, especially in Maharashtra, are decorated with vibrant designs, and the streets are filled with processions, prayers, and festive chants. Devotees offer sweets and perform rituals, as the air fills with joy and excitement for the beloved festival.

US ambassador offers prayers to Lord Ganesha in Mumbai

Earlier on Wednesday, US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited Mumbai's Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

In his message, Garcetti shared that as both the mayor of Los Angeles and as ambassador, he has always kept Ganesha in his office and home for inspiration. He stressed Ganesha's importance in many American communities, where the deity is honoured for clearing obstacles and bringing prosperity.

The Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha, located at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Mumbai's Girgaum area, has been pivotal in popularising the Ganesh festival since 1901. The festival was transformed into a public event by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak from here.