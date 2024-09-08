Aamir Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with sister, performs puja with son Azad; see pics

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently took a break from his busy schedule to join his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at his sister Nikhat's home. In several photographs, Aamir is seen engaged in the traditional festivities, revelling in the joy and warmth of the family reunion. Also read: Aamir Khan on his plans to marry for a third time: 'I'm 59, mushkil lag rha hai' On Saturday, Aamir Khan attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani house in Mumbai.

Family time for Aamir

Several pictures of Aamir celebrating the festival with his sister and her husband Santosh Hegde at their Mumbai residence have emerged.

In the photographs from the celebration, Aamir is seen enthusiastically participating in the rituals, contributing to the festive atmosphere. He is seen performing puja and participating in various traditional rituals alongside his sister and her family.

For the family outing, the Laal Singh Chaddha star opted for a simple blue kurta paired with black pants, engaging in the rituals and enjoying quality time with his loved ones. In one picture, his youngest son, Azad Rao Khan, is also seen participating in the puja along with Aamir. Meanwhile, Nikhat is seen standing beside Aamir, looking elegant in a pink silk saree.

On Saturday, Aamir attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Ambani residence. He attended the event with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Aamir wore a red kurta and denims, while Junaid was seen in a mustard kurta and a cream pyjama. Azad opted for a pink kurta and white pyjama.

About Aamir’s sister

For the unversed, Nikhat is married to Santosh, who retired as the CEO of a Pune-based pharmaceutical company. It is believed that the couple met during a trip to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. After dating for a short time, they tied the knot. The couple initially lived in Pune, but relocated to Mumbai after Santosh’s retirement. She was seen in a brief role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Aamir’s work front

When it comes to work, Aamir is busy with his home production Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. It is a sports drama based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a crucial role. The film is expected to release on December 25. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, which received mixed reviews, bombed at the box office.