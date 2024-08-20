John Abraham reveals Shah Rukh Khan gifted him a bike after Pathaan success. Here's why

John Abraham has been heaping high praise on his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan these days. Now, on the TV chat show Aapka Apna Zakir, the actor revealed that Shah Rukh even gifted him a bike after the resounding success of their film last year. (Also Read: John Abraham is all smiles at Vedaa success bash, wife Priya Runchal shares new pics) Shah Rukh Khan gifted a bike to John Abraham after Pathaan success

What John said

“My last film Pathaan was with him. I remember there was a success party after the film's release, and Shah Rukh was like, ‘Come on John, let’s party! Apni picture chal rahi hai. Achha opening mila hai. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. ‘Kya, sona hai?’ ‘Han, mujhe sona hai.’ Toh unhone bola kya chahiye tumhe? Maine bola ek motorcycle de do bas. Toh unhone mujhe motorcycle gift ki. Main khush ho ke gaya ghar. (Our film is doing well. It's got a good opening. I said no, I've to sleep. ‘What, you’ve to sleep?' ‘Yes, I’ve to sleep.' So he asked me, ‘What do you want?’ I said just gift me a motorcycle. So he gifted me one. I went home happy),” John recalled.

John on Shah Rukh

Previously, appearing on The Ranveer Show, John had said about working with Shah Rukh, “When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge (in a modelling competition), and now during Pathaan, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!"

John played Jim, the chief antagonist, in Pathaan, a blockbuster spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand last year. Produced by Aditya Chopra, it was a part of the YRF Spy Universe, and also starred Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, along with Salman Khan in a guest appearance. It earned over ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

John was most recently seen in Nikkhil Advani's action film Vedaa, which released in cinemas last week. He'll next star in Tehran. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh's crime drama King.