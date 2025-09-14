PM pushes to bridge ethnic divide in strife-torn Manipur

Peace is essential for development and the government is making every effort to restore normalcy in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he attempted to provide a healing touch to the strife-torn state where at least 260 people have died since 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with violence-hit displaced people in Churachandpur on Saturday. (ANI)

In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out 28 months ago, Modi attempted a balancing act between the warring Metei and the Kuki-Zo communities who have shut each other out from areas dominated by them since clashes began in May 2023, and appealed to them to shun violence and build bridges for peace, progress and prosperity.

He also inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹8,500 crore and offered his best wishes to Nepal’s new interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki.

“Manipur is a land of hope and aspirations. But unfortunately violence had gripped this beautiful place. I have met those displaced by the violence and are staying in camps. After that interaction, I can say that a new dawn of hope and confidence is rising in Manipur,” Modi said at the peace ground in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in the first of his two engagements for the day in the state.

“I urge all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfil their dreams, and secure the future of their children. Today, I assure you that I am with you, the government of Bharat is with you, and with the people of Manipur. The government of Bharat is making every possible effort to restore normalcy in Manipur,” he added.

Modi travelled to Churachandpur from Imphal, a distance of 61km, by road after inclement weather prevented his helicopter from taking off. The highway his convoy took was in the news a few months ago when a state government effort to start a bus service stoked large-scale violence.

“My helicopter couldn’t arrive due to the heavy rain, so I decided to travel by road. And the scenes I saw on the road today, my heart says that God did well that my helicopter didn’t fly today. I came by road, and I saw the love and affection shown by everyone, from young to old, holding the Tricolour on the way. I can never forget this moment in my life,” Modi said.

Both Kuki and Meitei groups had previously set up checkpoints on the highway, most of which were removed earlier this month after a set of key agreements between the central government and the communities.

“Peace is an important requirement for prosperity in any region. In the past 11 years, many ongoing conflicts in the Northeast have ended and people have chosen peace. I am happy that in recent days, talks have started with different groups in (Meitei-dominated Imphal) Valley and Hills (districts in which Kuki-Zo are in majority)...I appeal to all groups to fulfil their dreams by choosing the road to peace and secure the future of their children. I promise you, I am with you,” he added.

The PM stressed that in order to develop Manipur, resettle the displaced properly and to establish peace, the Centre would continue supporting the government in Manipur. He spoke of the 7,000 houses constructed for those displaced by clashes and the special package of nearly ₹3,000 crore announced by the Centre for the state, in which ₹500 crore has been earmarked for the displaced.

“Any form of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. It is an injustice towards our forefathers and also our future generations. That’s why we have to focus on taking the state continuously on the road of peace and prosperity. We have to do it together...We can’t let the identity of Manipur’s youth be burdened by the black shadow of violence,” Modi said in the second public meeting held inside the historic Kangla Fort in Meitei-dominated Imphal.

“Manipur is filled with immense potential and there’s no dearth of ability in the state. It is required that we continue to continuously strengthen the road for talks. We have to build a strong bridge of harmony between the Valley and the Hills. I am confident Manipur will become a strong centre of the nation’s growth,” he added.

The PM laid the foundation stones of 19 projects worth around ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur and inaugurated 17 completed projects in Imphal worth ₹1,200 crore. Among others, foundation stones were laid for urban roads, drainage and asset management worth ₹3,647 crore, a ₹550 crore infotech development project in Imphal, ₹1,280 crore for the upgradation of two sections of NH 102A and another ₹1,119 crore for two-laning of two sections of NH 202 in Ukhrul district. The PM virtually inaugurated two Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata, the civil secretariat built at a cost of ₹538 crore, and the new state police headquarters, among others.

The last time Modi visited the state was in January 2022, ahead of the assembly elections held in February-March, when he inaugurated 13 projects worth ₹1,850 crore and laid foundation stones of nine others valued at ₹2,950 crore in Imphal. The Bharatiya Janata Party was able to return to power for a second consecutive term in that election with N Biren Singh at the helm. But since May 2023, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence in a widespread conflict that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 60,000. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has since singed almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and the imposition of President’s Rule. Despite thousands of security personnel fanned across the state, violence has continued to erupt sporadically.

At both locations, governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was the only dignitary present on the dais alongside the Prime Minister. In Imphal, former chief minister N Biren Singh, several former ministers, sitting MLAs were part of the audience along with members of the society. In Churachandpur, prominent politicians, church elders, and leaders of Kuki-Zo groups were among those in attendance.

“The people of Manipur hold a sincere hope that this moment will lead us to peace and lasting progress. Together we look ahead with trust that tomorrow will be safer, stronger and more prosperous,” Singh said.

However, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said people were not satisfied with the visit .

“It is good that some projects were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid, but people, especially internally displaced persons (IDPs), feel disappointed as his long-awaited visit to Manipur did not include any concrete statement on their rehabilitation,” he said.

In Imphal, Modi also spoke about the protests in Nepal and its new interim PM Karki.

“Nepal is India’s close friend and we are connected by a common history and faith and are moving ahead together. I congratulate Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal’s first woman prime minister on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. I am confident she will be able to establish peace, stability and prosperity in her country,” Modi said.

Modi said Karki’s elevation to the PM’s post was an example of women empowerment. He congratulated all those in the neighbouring country who didn’t leave the path of democracy even during the unstable period witnessed in the last few days.

“One thing happening in Nepal in the past 2-3 days which many have missed is how the youths there are working to clean their streets and beautify the place with a lot of dedication and hard work. Such acts are not just inspiring but also an indication of Nepal’s new rise. I offer my best wishes to Nepal for a bright future,” he said.

Nepal’s first woman chief justice Karki took oath on Friday as the Himalayan nation’s interim prime minister to lead a six-month transition to elections, two days after violent anti-corruption protests ousted the government. The neighbouring country was plunged into chaos earlier this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters. At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of a civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday as houses of top politicians were ransacked and Parliament was set ablaze.