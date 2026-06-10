PM Modi to attend two-day G7 summit in France; bilateral meeting with Trump yet to be confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to come face-to-face with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in France next week though a bilateral meeting between the two leaders is yet to be firmed up, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. PM Mod will first travel to the French port city of Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14. (PMO)

Modi is set to criss-cross between France and Slovakia during a nearly week-long visit beginning on June 13 to participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and several other events and to hold bilateral meetings, according to the schedule announced by the external affairs ministry on Tuesday.

The PM will first travel to the French port city of Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on June 14, and the two leaders will jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates, a three-day event being held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation to showcase Indian technology ventures from higher education institutions and centrally funded technical institutes.

Modi will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit during June 14-16. This will be the first visit by an Indian premier to Slovakia since the country’s independence in 1993, and Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico and meet President Peter Pellegrini. He will then return to France to join the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit at Evian during June 16-17.

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Modi-Trump meeting on the cards? The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that there are plans for the PM to hold several bilateral meetings on the margins of the G7 Summit on June 16, though a meeting with Trump is yet to be firmed up. Modi is expected to meet the leaders of the UK, Germany and Egypt, and a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is not being ruled out, they said.

While the Indian PM has been invited to the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit along with leaders of other key countries in recent years, Trump does not usually stay on for such sessions after attending the main sessions of the G7 Summit, which will be held on June 15 this year.

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The external affairs ministry said the meeting between Modi and Macron in Nice on June 14 will be an opportunity to review bilateral ties, which were elevated to a special global strategic partnership this year. During the G7 Summit in Evian, Modi will exchange views with leaders of G7 states, partner countries and international organisations participating in three sessions on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”, “Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All”, and “Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI”. Modi’s presence at the G7 “reflects India’s standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges”, the ministry said.

On the final leg of the visit, Modi will visit Paris on June 18 for further bilateral engagements and to attend VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address the Indian community in Paris.