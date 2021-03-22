IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign via video conferencing on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign via video conferencing on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan is the Jal Shakti ministry’s flagship water-conservation campaign. The next leg of the programme, dubbed “catch the rain where it falls, when it falls”, will be rolled out across the country’s 734 districts covering over 600,000 villages. It will be implemented between March 22 and November 30, covering the monsoon period in the country.

During the campaign, geotagging of all water bodies throughout the nation will be carried out, which shall form the basis for assessment of the rejuvenation efforts for water bodies across the country, an official said on condition of anonymity.

According to data from the state-run policy think tank. NITI Aayog, nearly 600 million Indians face “high to extreme water stress” and the country’s water demand is likely to double by 2030, potentially costing a 6% loss in gross domestic product by 2050.

The programme will be rolled out across the country’s 734 districts covering over 600,000 villages.

Under the scheme, the government focuses on rainwater harvesting and water conservation, including initiatives such as renovation of traditional water bodies and tanks, reuse of water and recharge structures watershed development and afforestation in 256 districts.

“In the first phase interventions were made in 10,104,338 water conservation and rainwater harvesting projects 7,536,381 renovation of traditional and other water bodies, 7,485,025 reuse and recharge structures and 9,696,381 watershed development,” minister of state for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said recently, quoting figures from his ministry.

India sustains 18% of the world’s population and 15% of global livestock with just about 4% of global fresh water resources, India’s most water-stressed blocks are in Tamil Nadu (541) followed by Rajasthan (218), Uttar Pradesh (139) and Telangana (137).

On average the country receives 1,170mm of rainfall, most of it during the summer monsoon months, but only 10-20% of that is currently tapped. Teams of central government officials shall visit each district to sensitise and motivate the public to undertake water harvesting and conservation measures. Nearly 174,000 village based youth clubs under Nehru Yuva Kendra shall be mobilised for the programme, for which financial sums shall be provided at district level. During the first phase, too, nearly 400 top government officials had travelled across the country to boost efforts to conserve water.

The Jal Shakti ministry was formed in 2019 by integrating other existing ministries to ensure Har Ghar Jal (water in every home) by 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
india news

Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Assembly elections Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore

By Chetan Chauhan, Divya Chandrababu and Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:10 AM IST
New Delhi/ Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram With several key states headed to polls, political parties have promised all kinds of sops to different sections of the population depending on their voter base
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
At around 6 am on Sunday, three coracles ventured into the over 150-acre lake in BTM Layout, a suburban neighbourhood in the southern side of Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry is set to issue in a month guidelines that will open up wildlife rich forest areas across the country to eco-tourism, a move that officials say targets positioning India as a global destination for such travel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: MP CM

By Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
On completing one year of his third term, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh speaks to Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira of Hindi Hindustan about the challenges of Covid-19, a resurgence in infections and the revenue shortfall the state is facing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘I trust easily’: Mamata takes jibe at Adhikaris

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday she was not able to recognise the “true face” of the “influential” Adhikari family, without naming it, after her aide since the birth of her party and her adversary Suvendu Adhikari’s father, Sisir Adhikari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
DIBRUGARH: On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court directed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam not to take coercive action against tea garden owners over non-compliance of a recent governmentorder regarding increase in daily wages of tea-garden workers in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi and Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Dehradun After the “ripped jeans” faux pas, Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday courted another controversy by saying “the US enslaved India for 200 years” and questioned people’s complaints about getting less subsidised ration during the pandemic, saying they should have had more children if they wanted better supplies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kolkata The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development of infrastructure in Kolkata and other districts, and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election beginning March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign via video conferencing on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of Mahakumbh, Centre raises Covid flag

By Rhythma Kaul, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The Centre has raised concern about the potential surge of Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Mahakumbh and directed the Uttarakhand government to put in place stringent measures to control the spread of the viral illness at the religious congregation scheduled to begin in Haridwar on April 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

After beating plates, MP govt to blow sirens to create awareness about Covid-19

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The chief minister said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP