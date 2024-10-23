PM Modi, Iran President hold discussions on Israel-Hamas issue, Chabahar Port

Efforts to prevent the widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict and connectivity initiatives centered around the Chabahar port figured in the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit on Tuesday. (PTI)

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Brics Summit, which Iran is participating following its entry as a full member of the grouping last year. Modi congratulated Pezeshkian on his election as president and welcomed Iran into the Brics family.

Both leaders had an extensive discussion on the situation in West Asia, and Modi expressed deep concern at the escalating conflict and reiterated India’s call for to protect and prevent harm to civilians. Modi also emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, foreign secretary Vikram Misri told a media briefing after the meeting.

Pezeshkian underscored the need for peace and harmony in the region as well as the “role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict, given its good relations with all the parties involved”, Misri said.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of peace talks and Modi briefed Pezeshkian on his talks with leaders of several regional countries on peace efforts. “India has played this role for several years and will continue to do so,” Misri said.

The two leaders also discussed India’s role in developing Iran’s Chabahar port and linking the facility to the International North South Transport Corridor as part of efforts to bolster regional connectivity and economic partnerships. Misri said the long-term agreement on Chabahar port signed by India and Iran earlier this year further strengthens the commitment of both sides for collaboration in this sector.

Misri acknowledged that certain logistical and infrastructure issues were involved in linking Chabahar to INSTC, but said there is “no question of the utility and value derived” by such a link.

Chabahar, where an Indian state-run firm operates a terminal, is also significant for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan and for enhancing trade and economic links with Central Asian countries, Misri said.

The situation in Afghanistan was a key topic in the meeting, with both leaders pointing to the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and continuing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, he said.

Pezeshkian also acknowledged India’s role in Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brics and both sides agreed to continue their cooperation at multilateral forums.