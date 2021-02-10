‘PM Modi never spoke about the protesting farmers who died’: Harsimrat Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi- during his address in Parliament on farm laws- never spoke about the protesters who died. She added that it was the need of the hour to listen to the farmers’ demands.
“It is unfortunate that he said nothing for the 150 people who died (during farmers’ agitation). Where would the ministers have gone in Punjab when they couldn’t go to the borders of Delhi in the last 75 days?” Badal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Badal, who was earlier the Union food minister in the Modi cabinet, had tendered her resignation last year in protest against the ‘anti-farmer ordinances and legislation’.
Badal had said on Tuesday that the Centre was favouring capitalist cronies, alleging that in termed the protesters as bicholiya, naxals and khalistanis. Highlighting the main demand to legalise the Minimum Support Price (MSP), she appealed to the government to come clean on the intentions on the so-called welfare of the farmers.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that if there were any flaws in the new farm laws, they would be fixed. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lower House, he said that work had to be done towards making the farmers’ self-reliant and further give them freedom to sell their produce.
Amid the constant criticism of the laws by the opposition - mainly the Congress party- Modi said that the Congress only made noise about the laws but never discussed the content or intent.
