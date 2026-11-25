Eighteen months after the Union Cabinet approved the ₹60,000-crore PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) to modernise the country’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), only 15 of the 205 identified clusters have secured approval for their strategic investment plans, while just one state, Rajasthan, has incorporated the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for its Bhiwadi cluster, a key step towards managing the upgraded institutes, according to documents of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) accessed by HT.

An internal MSDE review flags difficulties in “building acceptance towards a new implementation model”. (Representative file photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Through the PM-SETU scheme, the Centre is seeking to address long-standing structural weaknesses that previous ITI modernisation initiatives between 2007 and 2024 failed to resolve. The latest scheme, which aims to transform ITIs “through industry-led governance into state-of-the-art skilling institutions that produce highly employable youth aligned with industry needs”, is itself facing implementation bottlenecks, particularly in securing industry participation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

An internal MSDE review flags difficulties in “building acceptance towards a new implementation model”, “convincing industries to come forward and partner for PM-SETU”, “limited participation of PSUs” and the “absence of major industries” in several regions, particularly the Northeast.

Also Read: PM-SETU Scheme: J&K ITIs get ₹470-crore Centre’s boost to transform youth employability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The review’s state-wise assessment lists ten states and Union territories (UTs) that had not floated requests for proposals (RFPs) to select industry partners at the time. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Five of the states on the list are in the Northeast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The review’s state-wise assessment lists ten states and Union territories (UTs) that had not floated requests for proposals (RFPs) to select industry partners at the time. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Five of the states on the list are in the Northeast. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To address the delays, the ministry has asked states to maintain continuous engagement with companies, approach major industrial groups and investment hubs, and develop clusters around local economic needs, including sectors such as agriculture, tourism and wellness. It has also urged administrative ministries to encourage public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private companies to partner with ITIs, while exploring income-tax deductions and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding provisions to attract industry participation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The development comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to end the social stigma around vocational education and accord ITI students the same respect as those studying at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Addressing the fifth Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in Lucknow on November 21, Modi said parents and relatives sometimes hesitate to disclose that a child is studying at an ITI.

Also Read: ₹1,237.58 crore PM-SETU investment approved as ITI modernisation plan expanded across Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana

Under PM-SETU, the government plans to upgrade 1,000 government ITIs through 200 hub-and-spoke clusters, comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs, over five years. The scheme was announced in the 2024-25 Union budget and received Cabinet approval on May 7, 2025. Its total outlay is ₹60,000 crore, with ₹30,000 crore from the Centre, ₹20,000 crore from states and ₹10,000 crore from industry.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Centre has allocated ₹6,140.50 crore for the scheme in 2026-27, against ₹3,000 crore in the previous financial year. The allocation accounts for nearly 64% of the ministry’s total budget estimate of ₹9,540.50 crore for the current financial year.

In response to HT’s queries, the MSDE said 36 states and UTs had identified 205 clusters covering 1,005 government ITIs. While 28 states/UTs have floated RFPs to select anchor industry partners (AIPs), only 15 strategic investment plans (SIPs), involving ₹3,688.30 crore, have been approved across eight states and one Union territory. More than 20 other SIPs are in the pipeline, the ministry said.

Shareholders’ agreements have been signed for only three clusters in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. Rajasthan is the first state to incorporate an SPV, for its Bhiwadi cluster. The ministry said the approved clusters would become operational in phases, subject to completion of procedural and statutory requirements, including execution of shareholders’ agreements, incorporation of SPVs and signing of licence agreements. It did not specify when the first upgraded ITIs would begin operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under PM-SETU’s “state-owned, industry-led model”, an AIP, a private company or PSU, will hold a 51% controlling stake in a non-profit SPV incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act. The Centre and state governments will hold 24.5% each. The industry partner must contribute at least 17% of the project cost, while the governments will fund the remaining 83%.

Each hub ITI will be eligible for up to ₹81 crore and each spoke ITI for up to ₹40 crore. The hubs are expected to introduce an average of four new courses and upgrade ten existing trades to meet industry requirements. The scheme also envisages modern equipment, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) laboratories, digital learning systems and upskilling of at least 95% of existing trainers. The SPVs will have operational autonomy to redesign curricula, training delivery and industry exposure according to local employment needs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier ITI reforms fell short

The current scheme follows several attempts to improve the ITI ecosystem, including the Vocational Training Improvement Project launched in 2007 and an earlier ITI upgradation scheme launched in 2014. The 2014 scheme, which had an outlay of ₹238.08 crore, had utilised ₹192.65 crore by its closure in March 2024. Only 19 of the 35 targeted ITIs were fully upgraded over a decade, a completion rate of 54%.

A 2023 NITI Aayog study cited in HT’s August report found that only 36% of sanctioned instructor posts were filled and just 15% of approximately 95,000 instructors had been trained as per norms. The study also flagged placement rate less than 0.1%, 405 placements against 41.4 million trained, despite annual public spending of around ₹10,000 crore on 3,500 government ITIs, at an average cost of ₹1.32 lakh per student.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT had also reported in August that nearly 4,49,000 ITI seats had been de-affiliated after courses recorded zero enrolment for two consecutive years. Sanctioned seats declined from 2.65 million in 2022-23 to 2.24 million in 2024-25, even as seat utilisation improved from 47.1% in 2022 to 64.6% in 2024.

India currently has 13,888 ITIs, including 3,338 government-run and 10,550 privately managed institutes, with 14.70 lakh students enrolled.