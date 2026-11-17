NITI Aayog, the government’s public policy think tank, on Tuesday held a national workshop titled “Leadership as a Mission” in New Delhi on governance lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public office. The discussions focused on the reconstruction of Kutch after the 2001 earthquake, India’s response to Covid-19, the Lakhpati Didi initiative and the opening up of the space economy. (X)

“The role of strong political and administrative leadership is crucial in driving India’s development journey. The transformational vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister marks a significant shift in India’s national aspiration to become Viksit {developed] by 2047, reflecting the country’s transition towards a developed, prosperous and globally competitive nation,” said NITI Aayog vice-chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri.

The workshop was the first in a series of five national workshops that NITI Aayog plans to organise between November 2026 and October 2027, drawing on the experiences and decisions taken during Modi’s tenure. The deliberations and first-hand accounts shared during the series will be developed into case studies and learning material for civil services training institutes and educational institutions.

The discussions focused on the reconstruction of Kutch after the 2001 earthquake, India’s response to Covid-19, the Lakhpati Didi initiative and the opening up of the space economy.

Reflecting on these key milestones in India’s governance journey, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra said, “India’s governance journey has been marked by defining milestones that demonstrate the power of decisive leadership and the ability to translate vision into action.”

Mishra, in his keynote address, said integrity, teamwork and technology have been the three tests Modi applied while selecting people for important responsibilities over the past 25 years. “Integrity creates the trust that makes it possible to delegate responsibility. Teamwork enables multiple departments and states to function as one government. Technology allows the government to reach citizens directly and monitor what is happening on the ground,” he said. He added that these qualities were reflected in the governance missions discussed at the workshop.

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, highlighted the link between entrepreneurship and nation-building. He said Modi had consistently recognised and encouraged entrepreneurship as a driver of national growth both during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and as the prime minister. “The institutionalisation of support systems, strengthening of financial and entrepreneurial ecosystems, and the emergence of a vibrant start-up landscape reflect this commitment,” he said.

Kotak said India had reached a historic turning point in its development journey, with an opportunity to achieve prosperity by 2047. He opened his address with an adapted quote from Shakespeare. “There is a tide in the affairs of a country which, if taken at its flood, leads on to fortune for that country. For India, this tide began 25 years ago. I believe we have now reached a point where this tide is turning into a flood — a historic turning point.”