PM-SETU Scheme: J&K ITIs get ₹470-crore Centre’s boost to transform youth employability

The Centre has approved investments worth ₹1,194.92 crore, including nearly ₹470 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, to upgrade five Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters across Maharashtra, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) said on Friday.” The initiative aims to transform government ITIs into modern, industry-aligned institutions capable of preparing young people for emerging employment opportunities. (HT Photo for representation)

The approvals, cleared at the sixth meeting of the National Steering Committee (NSC) chaired by MSDE secretary Debashree Mukherjee, take the cumulative investment approved under the scheme to ₹3,687 crore.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu cluster has received approval for ₹240 crore in partnership with Eagle Infra India Ltd. Government ITI Jammu will serve as the hub, with institutes at R.S. Pura, Nowshera, Samba and Kathua as spokes.

The Srinagar cluster has been approved for ₹235.41 crore in partnership with Inderdeep Infra India Ltd. Government ITI Srinagar will lead the cluster, supported by institutes at Ganderbal, Kangan, Budgam and Charar-i-Sharief.

The initiative aims to transform government ITIs into modern, industry-aligned institutions capable of preparing young people for emerging employment opportunities.

“The approvals given by the National Steering Committee are an important step in implementing PM-SETU. They will help strengthen ITIs, improve training and increase industry participation,” Mukherjee said, urging the clusters to work towards ISO certification and incorporate at least one WorldSkills-aligned trade or competency area into their approved implementation plans.

The five approved strategic investment plans (SIPs) will be implemented through partnerships involving state governments, industry partners and participating ITIs. The projects will focus on upgrading infrastructure, introducing contemporary training programmes, improving instructors’ capabilities and strengthening links between vocational education and industry requirements.

The committee also reviewed progress under the scheme’s training of trainers component, which seeks to develop instructors with contemporary technical knowledge and teaching skills. As of October 2026, a total of 3,744 trainers had been trained through National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), the ministry said.

Mukherjee said the progress in Jammu and Kashmir was encouraging, reflecting a commitment to strengthening vocational training and expanding opportunities for young people in the region.