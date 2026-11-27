Police on Thursday said they had arrested a 40-year-old man, recently released from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl at a park in northwest Delhi’s Sangam Park.
The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, works as a carpenter, police said.
According to the police complaint, the girl, a Class 4 student at a private school, went to Ismail Khan Wala Bagh, a Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-maintained park, around 11am on Tuesday to play with her friends. Schools were closed for the Gurpurab holiday.
“According to the survivor’s statement, she was inside the park playing hide and seek. She was standing in one of the corners when the accused, who was urinating nearby, spotted her and dragged her. He forced her and started disrobing her. She screamed for help, and people nearby rushed to assist her. They caught the accused, assaulted him and made a PCR call,” said an officer aware of the case.
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Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said Rajesh was arrested at the spot. The survivor was counselled and her statement recorded, she added.
Based on her statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police said the accused had been arrested in 2018 for sexually assaulting a minor in Swaroop Nagar, north Delhi. He was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison, and released around six months ago.
“We are checking whether he targeted others as well. We have also collected his blood samples to check if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is unmarried and was near the park for some work,” the officer said.
According to police, there was only one guard in the 22-acre park at the time of the incident. A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they had asked DDA to deploy more guards.
However, DDA, in a statement, said its security personnel had acted promptly after noticing the alleged incident. “The security guard immediately alerted the police, facilitating swift police intervention and the subsequent arrest of the accused.
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DDA has already put in place requisite safety and security arrangements at the park, spread over 22.80 acres, including 47 functional light points, a boundary wall, entry/exit gates, women and child safety awareness boards and round-the-clock deployment of six security guards, with two guards in each shift,” the statement said.
Just two months ago, grave security lapses were found in Aastha Kunj Park of southeast Delhi, where a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by three men. The park had limited streetlights, no guards, and hardly any police deployment.
The incident prompted authorities to step up security at the public parks.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.