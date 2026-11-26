Delhi Police said on Wednesday they have detained the owner of a cafe in east Delhi where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped early Tuesday and are searching for the three men accused in the case. The developments come a day after police arrested two women and a man in connection with the case. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) more

Police said the owner of the cafe in Preet Vihar was detained because his establishment was used in the alleged crime and liquor was consumed there even though it doesn’t have a licence. The cafe has been sealed.

Three of the accused -- all men -- are still on the run and raids are being conducted to catch them. The developments come a day after police arrested two women and a man in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Rajeev Kumar said a case was lodged under sections of gangrape, and medical examination and counselling of the complainant were done. “Her statement was recorded and we made subsequent arrests. We are looking for the three remaining accused,” he said.

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According to at least two officers aware of the investigation in the case, on Monday night, the survivor and six others – two women and four men – went to a cafe where she worked and partied before leaving around 2 a.m.

The officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said that based on CCTV footage and the woman’s statements, police have pieced together the sequence of events. After leaving the first cafe, the woman allegedly called her mother and said she was going to a friend’s house in Mandawali.