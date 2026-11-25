By the end of the decade Britain’s government is set to spend 2.4% of GDP (£87bn or $112bn) a year on disability and incapacity benefits for people below pension age. In 2019-20 the figure was 1.4%. For a country with the highest borrowing costs in the G7, this jump in spending is a huge headache. The increase is about what the Treasury would pull in if it raised the basic rate of income tax by five pence in the pound. Put another way, the extra spending each year is what the Royal Navy needs to shell out between now and 2035 to ready its entire fleet for a future of uncrewed warfare at sea. The Labour government has given two party bigwigs the task of rethinking welfare. more

This sharp rise in disability payments is unusual by international standards, which makes it unlikely that the Covid-19 pandemic is to blame. Rather than an epidemic of ill health, this is a policy failure: an unaffordable number of people are getting their hands on cash originally intended for the most disabled. Andy Burnham, the prime minister, says he is working “flat out” to get the benefits bill down “as quickly as possible”. But to turn pleasing rhetoric into action, Mr Burnham will have to decide whose payments are going to be cut. There is little sign that he is ready to make hard choices.

The Labour government has given two party bigwigs the task of rethinking welfare. On November 17th Alan Milburn, a former health secretary, published a review on getting more young people into work, education or training; 1m Britons aged between 16 and 24 are not doing any of these things. With luck Mr Milburn’s proposals will eventually cut the bill for unemployment benefits. But the projected savings are just £3.6bn a year by 2036. And helping youngsters make themselves useful will do little on its own to cut disability benefits, since these are mostly awarded regardless of income.

Hence the importance of a second review, by Sir Stephen Timms, the minister for disability, that was published on November 24th. He has been looking at “personal independence payments” (PIP), which are intended to help people cope with higher living costs caused by their ailments—such as bills for heating, taxis or specific foods. These payments can be worth up to £195 a week. Unfortunately, Sir Stephen did not suggest anything likely to arrest the spiralling costs of PIP. And although the Milburn review says 18-24-year-olds should be barred from claiming PIP, Mr Burnham has insisted that “no young person loses out from a cash point of view”.

If the prime minister wants Britain to have a sustainable welfare system, he must change tack. Taxpayers should continue to support the severely disabled, such as those who are paralysed. But the biggest share of PIP claims, at 39%, is for mental-health problems such as anxiety and depression. Since the main way to diagnose these is to ask people how they feel, and there are hefty cash rewards for saying you feel terrible, the incentives to game the system are clear.

To control Britain’s benefits bill, Mr Burnham should dramatically tighten the eligibility rules for PIP. One option is simply to exclude most mental-health conditions. Separate categories of benefit for the incapacitated and unemployed would still be available to those whose conditions render them unable to work. Another option would be for the government to follow New Zealand’s lead, and issue PIP-like benefits based on receipts detailing the actual costs claimants incurred because of their ill health. The worst psychiatric disorders may impose monetary costs; feeling anxious or depressed largely does not. When surveyed by the Resolution Foundation, a think-tank, one in six claimants of PIP said they had incurred no extra costs as a result of their condition.

Getting measures like these past Labour’s backbench MPs might seem a tall order. None of them went into politics to play Scrooge with people’s benefits; they notoriously resisted welfare reforms put forward by Mr Burnham’s ineffectual predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer. But Mr Burnham has banked plenty of political capital since coming to office in July, and if Labour balks at such changes, a future government will not. Conservative and Reform voters are itching to cut off payments to those they see as shirkers and spongers.

The nightmare scenario is that Britain’s public finances deteriorate to the point where bond investors revolt, causing borrowing costs to shoot up. In a crisis, that might prompt the government to cut all sorts of government spending and to raise taxes in a hurry—with the worst pain borne by the least well-off. By restricting eligibility for PIP to the people most in need, Mr Burnham has the chance to get ahead of things, and make a creaking system fairer and more sustainable.

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