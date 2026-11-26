With 12 of the 35 wards in the municipal corporation (MC) reserved for women, sitting male councillors and ticket aspirants are turning to their wives to keep their political turf intact, as parties prepare to announce their candidates for the upcoming elections. In Chandigarh, 12 of the 35 wards in the municipal corporation (MC) are reserved for women. (HT File) more

The change in ward reservation, announced in September this year, has turned several previously general seats into women-reserved constituencies, triggering a fresh round of political hunt within families.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged as the single-largest party with 14 seats in the 2021 MC elections, has already announced candidates for 17 wards. Gurpreet Kaur Ladi, wife of sitting councillor Jasbir Singh Ladi, will contest from Ward 21, while Radhika Dhingra, wife of sitting councillor Yogesh Dhingra, has been fielded from Ward 25.

Intense lobbying for tickets is underway in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is expected to announce its candidates around November 28. Having managed to have its mayor in four of the five years of the previous MC term, the BJP is now in a majority in the outgoing House following defections from other parties over the five year term.

Sitting BJP councillor Harjeet Singh, who represents Ward 8, comprising Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makha Majra and Raipur Khurd, is eyeing a ticket for his wife, as the ward has now been reserved for women (general category).

Similarly, in Ward 17, comprising Sectors 22 and 23, the BJP is likely to field the wife of Pankaj, owner of Nukkar Dhaba. The ward has also been reserved for women (general category). There are also reports that former BJP mayor and MC’s richest councillor in previous term, businessman Anup Gupta’s mother can also be fielded by the party from ward 17.

The sitting Congress councillor from this ward, Damanpreet Singh is also eyeing a ticket for his wife. “I have worked for the overall development of ward 17 for the last five years and I am seeking a second term from here for my wife as this is now a woman ward. We serve as a family, so it doesn’t matter whether I am contesting or my wife as both work together,” said Damanpreet.

In Ward 2, covering Sectors 1 to 10, the BJP is keen on fielding the wife of sitting councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu. Sidhu has been elected twice from here.

Sitting Congress councillor Taruna Mehta, wife of Congress leader Yadwinder Singh, is likely to be considered for renomination from Ward 18. Yadwinder Singh had switched from the AAP to the Congress in 2023. The ward has now been declared a general ward.