The nomination process for the municipal corporation elections begins Thursday, with candidates contesting from the city’s 35 wards required to file their papers at the offices of the respective returning officers (ROs) between 11 am and 3 pm. To ensure transparency, the commission has ordered videography of all critical election-related activities, including filing of nominations, scrutiny of papers and allotment of election symbols (HT File) more

The last date for filing nominations is December 3, followed by scrutiny of papers on December 4. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until December 7, after which the final list of contesting candidates and their election symbols will be announced, according to the schedule issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC has appointed nine returning officers to oversee the nomination and election process across the wards. Each RO has been assigned a specific set of wards and will receive nomination papers at designated offices.

To ensure transparency, the commission has ordered videography of all critical election-related activities, including filing of nominations, scrutiny of papers and allotment of election symbols. CCTV cameras will also monitor all RO offices, strongrooms and counting centres.

Candidates can also file their nominations through an optional online facility available on the SEC website. However, the facility will remain open only until 24 hours before the deadline for offline filing of nominations.

The expenditure limit for candidates has been fixed at ₹7.5 lakh per ward. They will have to maintain an account of their election expenses from the date of nomination until withdrawal, rejection of nomination or declaration of results, as applicable. The accounts must be submitted to the concerned RO within 15 days of the declaration of results.

Four general observers, four expenditure observers

The SEC has appointed four general observers to monitor election-related activities and ensure free and fair polls. Candidates, political parties and other stakeholders can approach them with election-related complaints.

Another four expenditure observers will monitor candidates’ spending and scrutinise their accounts. Candidates have been advised to obtain bills and vouchers from suppliers and maintain proper records of their campaign expenditure.

The commission has also appointed 20 assistant returning officers, 96 sector officers and around 3,500 polling personnel. A special police observer has been assigned to oversee security arrangements.