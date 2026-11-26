For Rita Sharma, a single mother caring for her adult son with intellectual disability, one question has haunted her for years: Who will look after her son when she is no longer around? Her worries were briefly eased when she learnt about the Group Home in Sector 32, a first-of-its-kind facility in North India. However, the relief was short-lived. Dr Waraich also questioned the requirement of a mandatory assessment at a Mental Health Institution (MHI) for applicants with mental illnesses, calling the condition unfair and saying it was discouraging prospective applicants. (HT File) more

After attending its day-care programme for just three weeks, her son, Rajat, refused to return to the facility. Reason: a lack of engaging activities and professionally trained staff.

And this is not an isolated case.

Like Sharma, several others, including persons with mental disabilities, their family members, mental health professionals, students and research scholars, have found gaps in the rehabilitation facilities available to persons with mental disabilities.

Nearly 40 stakeholders shared their lived experiences during an interaction organised at the Centre for Human Rights & Duties, Panjab University, on Wednesday, adding that the lack of policy support aggravates the problem.

Dr Upneet Kaur Mangat, chairperson of the Centre for Human Rights & Duties, said that despite India being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and having two landmark rights-based legislations – the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 – the ground reality remained grim.

She said persons with mental disabilities continued to struggle to access appropriate services due to a shortage of rehabilitation facilities.

Dr Adarsh Kohli, a retired professor of clinical psychology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said that while awareness about mental health issues had increased over the years, considerable insensitivity and a lack of holistic understanding of group homes and assisted-living facilities is seen among government officials.

She expressed concern over the UT administration’s reluctance to appoint professional staff at the newly established Group Home in Sector 32, despite the availability of qualified professionals in the city. Repeated representations by professionals and families, she said, had failed to elicit any response.

Dr BK Waraich, a senior psychiatrist and governing body member of the UTTHAAN Society for Group Home, said trained professionals were essential to managing residents’ needs and preventing relapses. She pointed out that residents had diverse conditions, including autism, schizophrenia and intellectual disabilities, requiring specialised care and understanding. Trained psychiatric social workers, she added, were crucial to addressing these needs effectively.

Dr Waraich also questioned the requirement of a mandatory assessment at a Mental Health Institution (MHI) for applicants with mental illnesses, calling the condition unfair and saying it was discouraging prospective applicants.