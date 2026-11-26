A day before the nomination process for the municipal corporation (MC) elections begins, the state election commission’s clarification on the validity of Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates for reserved wards has triggered a political row, with Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioning the timing and implications of the decision. Chandigarh has seven SC-reserved wards in the 35-member civic body, including three reserved for SC women. (HT File) more

The commission, in a clarification issued on Wednesday, reiterated its November 26, 2011, directions, stating that only SC certificates issued by the Chandigarh administration on a bona fide basis to residents belonging to the 36 castes notified for the Union Territory would be valid for contesting elections from SC-reserved wards. Certificates issued by the administration to residents who migrated from other states would not be accepted for this purpose.

A bona fide SC certificate, in this context, refers to one issued to a Chandigarh resident whose family can establish its residence in the city before November 1, 1966, when Chandigarh became a Union Territory. This is distinct from a migration-based certificate issued to a person who moved to Chandigarh from another state and produced an SC certificate from their state of origin.

The restriction applies to those contesting from SC-reserved seats; it does not, by itself, disqualify such individuals from contesting general wards. The UT has seven SC-reserved wards in the 35-member civic body, including three reserved for SC women.

‘May affect candidatures’

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said the clarification could affect three to four of the party’s prospective candidates. “We had three to four wards where our candidates belonged to the SC category and were bona fide residents. They will be affected by this clarification,” Lucky said.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal questioned the basis of the restriction, arguing that a person enrolled as a voter in the city should be entitled to contest an election. “One has to be a voter in the city to contest an election. If a person is enrolled as a voter here, why should they not be entitled to be a candidate?” he said.

Will explore legal options: AAP

AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal termed the clarification “unconstitutional” and said the party would explore legal options to challenge it. “People from other states have migrated to Chandigarh and are enrolled as voters in all wards. Who qualifies as a bona fide resident dating back to 1966? Who was living here at that time? This is worse than deleting voters and is an insult to the SC community. We will seek legal advice and challenge the decision,” he said.

‘Timing questionable’

AAP Chandigarh co-in-charge Prem Garg also criticised the clarification, calling it impractical and objecting to its timing.

“This is neither possible nor practical. Either the administration should issue certificates to willing candidates on the basis of SC certificates issued by other states, after verifying their Aadhaar and voter cards, or it should accept the SC certificates issued by their respective states. Issuing clarifications at this belated stage does not augur well for the Election Commission,” said Garg.

‘What about precedence’

BJP leader Gopal Shukla, alias Pappu Shukla, whose wife Chanderwati Shukla was a former councillor, said the eligibility criteria should also be viewed in the context of Chandigarh’s electoral history. “Some past councillors, and even sitting ones, who contested from reserved wards belong to the SC category but are from other states. Such directives have never been passed in an arbitrary manner,” he said.

He added that no person enrolled as a voter in Chandigarh and holding a valid SC certificate issued by a government authority should be denied the right to contest from a reserved seat.

On being contacted, a state election commission official said the clarification reiterates the commission’s November 26, 2011, directions and does not constitute a new directive.