Panjab University (PU) alumnus Tankeshwar Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the university’s new vice-chancellor (V-C), bringing with him over three decades of teaching and research experience and more than 11 years of experience heading two universities. Kumar succeeds Prof Meenakshi Goyal, dean of university instruction, who was holding the additional charge after previous V-C Renu Vig’s term ended in July. (HT File) more

Kumar succeeds Prof Meenakshi Goyal, dean of university instruction, who was holding the additional charge after previous V-C Renu Vig’s term ended in July.

The charge was handed over in the presence of registrar YP Verma, controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan, director, research and development cell Savita Gupta, and other senior university officials. Former V-C KN Pathak and several faculty members were also present.

Kumar previously served as V-C of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, and the Central University of Haryana.

He has a long association with PU, having served in its department of physics for over two decades. He was also a UGC professor under the faculty recharge programme and headed the Abdul Kalam Computer Centre from 2005 to 2014. During his tenure, he contributed to the university’s IT initiatives, including campus networking, Wi-Fi connectivity and online admission and entrance examination systems.

He completed his postgraduate and doctoral studies in physics from PU before undertaking postdoctoral research at the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Trieste, Italy.

His research specialisations include theoretical and computational condensed matter physics, nanoscience and nanotechnology. His accolades include the V-C of the Year Award and the Shiksha Ratna Award-2022.