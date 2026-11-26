Four years after a 38-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death in front of her four children at her residence in Raipur Rani, a local court on Wednesday sentenced her 42-year-old husband to life imprisonment. The convict, Sarwan Bind, a native of Bihar, was also fined ₹50,000. The convict, Sarwan Bind, a native of Bihar, was also fined ₹50,000. (HT File) more

Bind killed his wife, Mamta, by striking her on the head with a brick during a quarrel on the night of July 8, 2022. Their four children were witnesses to the crime. According to public prosecutor Pardeep Sharma, the couple frequently argued over Bind’s suspicions regarding Mamta’s character and an alleged extramarital relationship.

The crime came to light the following morning when Dhananjay, a neighbour living in a nearby shanty, spotted the children crying outside their home. On entering the shanty, he found Mamta lying in a pool of blood. Bind had fled the scene but was subsequently arrested.