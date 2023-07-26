Ahmedabad: Video showing cops beating accused booked for rash driving goes viral

A video purportedly showing police beating with sticks two people begging for mercy went viral before it emerged that they were booked for alleged rash driving under the influence of alcohol in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where prohibition has been imposed since 1960. Police booked four people on Monday morning after they almost ran over three people. (Getty Images)

The matter came to light days after nine people were killed after a luxury car rammed into a group of people gathered at an accident site on the Sarkhej–Gandhinagar (SG) Highway on July 20. The Gujarat high court on Tuesday pulled up the traffic police for weak enforcement of laws, leading to rampant violations with impunity while granting authorities time until August 9 for concrete action.

Police identified one of the accused allegedly flogged as Kedar Dave, 25, and said the other person in the video purportedly supplied alcohol to him. Dave was booked for drunk driving. He and his three other friends were allegedly drinking inside their car before it turned turtle in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar.

According to the First Information Report in the case, police were informed about four drunk men in the car on the footpath in Maninagar on Monday. The traffic police registered a case of rash driving, causing damage, and drunk driving against the four.

A police officer, who spoke anonymously, said police booked the four inebriated people on Monday morning after they almost ran over three people.

“The accused were escorted to the scene of the crime for the purpose of reconstructing the events. It was not for the purpose of public flogging. The accused were carrying beer cans in their car and driving rashly. We have seen what happened on SG Highway a few days ago and do not want it to be repeated,” said the officer.

The officer said they were taking strict measures to ensure that people drive responsibly and do not risk others.

Tathya Patel, the accused in the July 20 accident, was arrested along with his father, Pragnesh Patel. Police said the father rushed to the scene and threatened and abused people there besides helping his son flee.

The two have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing grievous hurt), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation).

The government promised stern action against overspeeding and reckless driving after the accident. It said fast-track court proceedings would begin within a week to expedite justice.

The high court on Tuesday blamed a lack of fear of the law among offenders for accidents such as that on July 20. It asked officials about the steps taken to address the traffic problems. The court told the officials that they cannot avoid their responsibilities and must take action promptly.

“...cities like Mumbai and Delhi strictly enforce traffic rules, with police personnel vigilantly stationed on roads...in Ahmedabad, traffic police seem to be passive observers, merely standing by without actively enforcing traffic regulations.”

