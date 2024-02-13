 Police chowki set up at demolition site in Haldwani. ‘Malik ka Bageecha’ renamed | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / New police chowki set up at demolition site in Haldwani. ‘Malik ka Bageecha’ renamed

New police chowki set up at demolition site in Haldwani. ‘Malik ka Bageecha’ renamed

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Authorities in Haldwani bulldozed a madrasa and an adjoining prayer site on Thursday, claiming they had been built without permission.

A new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials on Tuesday at the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani, where violence erupted last week after authorities demolished an "illegally built" madrasa. The site, formerly known as "Malik Ka Bageecha," has now been renamed "Police Ka Bageecha" by authorities.

The Police chowki has come up at the site of the violence.
The Police chowki has come up at the site of the violence.

Five people were killed and dozens more injured after clashes sparked by the destruction of a madrasa in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura. Authorities bulldozed the Islamic school and an adjoining prayer site on Thursday, claiming they had been built without permission.

The locals threw stones at police in the protests that followed, prompting them to fire tear gas in response.

Authorities in Haldwani suspended internet services, closed schools, imposed a curfew and banned large gatherings after the violence broke out.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in the 'Malik ka Bagicha' area of Banbhoolpura.

“Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place,” Dhami said.

Taking to 'X', CM Dhami wrote, "Now a police station will be constructed at the place where illegal encroachment was removed in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani."

"This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared; there is no room for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he added.

Abdul Malik, identified as the key accused in the violence, now faces a hefty recovery notice of 2.44 crore for damages inflicted on government properties during the unrest. The municipal corporation of Haldwani issued the notice against Malik, citing his involvement in the attack on the demolition team and the subsequent damage caused to public assets. Malik, who allegedly constructed the illegal structure that sparked the violence, has been named in the FIR filed on the day of the incident.

