Blood stains, knife at Atiq's office, deputy CMO's body in Prayagraj hotel

Prayagraj police have found blood stains inside the partially demolished office of slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad located in the Chakia locality of the city. They found blood stains found splattered on the stairs, and on a piece of white cloth kept on a sofa in Atiq's office. The police also recovered a knife from the spot. Prayagraj Police at the partially demolished office of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad in the Chakia locality of the city

Police are yet to ascertain whose blood stains they were and have called the forensic team to investigate.

Prayagraj police had recovered 10 illegal firearms and cash worth around ₹74.62 lakh from the premises of the same office located in the Karbala area under Khuldabad police station.

Meanwhile, body of deputy chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Singh has been found in his hotel room in Prayagraj. Hailing from the Pandeypur area of Varanasi, Singh was the nodal officer for communicable diseases in Prayagraj. Police team is at the site and investigation is underway.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Atiq Ahmad was given a life sentence for abducting lawyer Umesh Pal in 2006, who was a prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

On February 24, 2023, Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his house, along with two bodyguards. The police registered a case against Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other accomplices at Dhoomanganj police station.