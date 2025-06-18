Haryana: Model killed on suspicion of being in another relationship

A 30-year-old man arrested on charges of murdering 23-year-old Haryana-based model Sheetal Chaudhry told the investigators on Tuesday that he “killed the model because she was planning to marry another man”, police officers aware of the matter said. Sheetal’s sister Neha filed a missing complaint on the night of June 15 (HT PHOTO)

The accused, who is married and has two children, was produced before a local court in Panipat, which sent him in two-day police remand, officials cited above said, adding that Sheetal’s mobile phone and slippers were recovered from the car of the accused Sunil.

According to Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar, CCTV footage from the night of June 14 shows Sheetal and Sunil getting into his car.

“A heated argument took place when Sheetal started talking to a man (whom she wanted to marry) and Sunil lost his temper. He took out a knife from the dashboard of the car and attacked her. Then, he threw Sheetal’s body in a canal in Panipat,” the cop added.

The body of the model was found in a canal in Kharkhauda area in Sonepat district on Monday, a day after her sister Neha filed a missing complaint on the night of June 15, saying that Sheetal left home to shoot a music video on June 14, but did not return, police said, adding that Sunil was arrested by Monday evening.

Neha said that before Sheetal started making music videos, she used to work at Sunil’s hotel in Karnal till six months ago.

ASI Anil Kumar, investigating officer from Urlana Kalan police check-post in Panipat, said Sunil and Sheetal had reportedly been friends for 4-5 years and she worked at Sunil’s hotel in Karnal till six months ago.

Kumar said that when she worked at Sunil’s hotel, the two were allegedly in a relationship but she started maintaining a distance from him after she got to know that he was a father of two.

According to Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satish Kumar, Sunil confessed to killing Sheetal with a knife. “Sunil suspected that Sheetal was in a relationship with another person…On June 14, Sunil went to Ahar village in the district where Sheetal had gone for a music album shoot. After the shoot, he pressured her to go to Panipat with him,” the DSP added.

Police said that Sunil was planning to dispose of his car but Sheetal’s body was found before he could do it.

According to police Sheetal, who also used the alias of Simmy, got married to a man from Panipat, Sandeep Kumar, nine nine-years ago and got divorced four years back due to frequent disputes over her wish to pursue a career in modelling. The couple has two children.