Police to book traffic violators under IPC

The Bengaluru traffic police have decided to take a tougher stance on traffic violations by booking cases under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) instead of relying on mere fines prescribed by the Motor Vehicle Act. The city traffic police will specifically target three major offences—driving or riding against the flow of traffic, riding on the footpath, and wrongful parking—for prosecution under IPC sections. MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said that While Motor Vehicle Act imposes only fines for traffic offences, the cases under IPC sections allow traffic police to impound vehicles, with violators having to seek court intervention for their release. (ANI)

MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said that these three violations have been identified as major culprits behind traffic snarls and incidents of injuries. While the Motor Vehicle Act imposes only fines for such offences, the cases under IPC sections allows the traffic police to impound vehicles, with the violators having to seek court intervention for their release.

“The cases will be registered under Section 283 of the IPC, which deals with danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation. This provision empowers the police to seize vehicles, and only a court can authorize their release,” Anucheth explained.

Ever since assuming independent charge of the department following the transfer of the special commissioner for traffic, MA Saleem, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anucheth revealed that the police have been experimenting with this new approach since January. “Since January, we have recorded 4,200 cases under this section. We have observed that despite increased fines, they fail to serve as a deterrent. However, impounding the vehicle proves to be more effective, particularly due to the requirement of appearing before a court. We intend to expand this initiative extensively in the near future,” he added.

In November of the previous year, then-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appointed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MA Saleem as the special commissioner of police traffic. To accommodate Saleem’s role, the position of the Bengaluru city traffic police chief was upgraded to the rank of ADGP, on par with the city police commissioner. Among the first changes Saleem introduced was a shift in focus from enforcement of violations to traffic regulation.

Saleem instructed the police to discontinue spot-checking for violations and redeployed them to regulate traffic. However, for the three aforementioned offences, Anucheth, who assumed the traffic chief position after Saleem’s transfer, emphasised that the police will now be required to book cases on the spot. “For all other violations, as before, we will continue utilising cameras for contactless enforcement,” Anucheth stated.

While the traffic police are intensifying efforts to crack down on illegal parking, there are no plans to reintroduce vehicle towing. Last year, on February 3, the towing of vehicles parked in non-designated areas was halted by then Home Minister Araga Jnanendra until new guidelines for enforcement methods are established.

The suspension of towing was prompted by an incident in which a Bengaluru traffic police officer physically and verbally assaulted a differently-abled woman during a towing operation. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, fueled public outrage against law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Additionally, there have been numerous complaints of private contractors, employed by the Bengaluru police, demanding bribes for releasing impounded vehicles and exhibiting inappropriate behaviour towards drivers.

A senior officer clarified that there are no plans to reinstate the controversial towing practice. Instead, vehicles will be locked by the traffic police prior to impounding them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON