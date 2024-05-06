Poonch terror attack: 20 lakh reward announced for 2 Pakistan terrorists

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack on the Indian Air Force's vehicle in Poonch last week. Poonch terror attack: The sketches of the two terrorists.

The security forces have announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information that leads to their arrest.

Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal Vikky Pahade died in the ambush and four others personnel got injured, when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Since the attack, armed forces have been carrying out a major search operation in the Shahsitar area.

They have pressed armed bulletproof vehicles and dog squads to track down the terrorists.

On Sunday, several senior officers visited the site.

"Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF & DIG RP Range today visited the area & monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu.

Who was Vikky Pahade?

Vikky Pahade had joined work 15 days before his death, after a long leave for his sister's wedding. He was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahade was a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara's Nonia Karbal area.

He joined the Indian Air Force in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Rina and son, Hardik.

Geeta Pahade, the soldier's sister, said she was proud of her brother.

"I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," she said.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday mourned Corporal Vikky Pahade.

"The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

With inputs from PTI