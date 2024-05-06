Poonch attack: 200 bullets were fired. How terrorists attacked IAF convoy

The attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy by terrorists at the Sanai Top area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday evening that led to the death of one soldier and injuring four others was the last of three vehicles moving from Jaranwalli Gali to Shahistar Top - where the IAF has a base, The Indian Express reported. Security personnel during cordon and search operation in Poonch. (PTI)

The report, citing sources, said the terrorists – who had taken positions atop the hills along the road – opened fire and hit the front windscreen of the last convoy, causing the vehicle to stop. Following this, they continued to shoot at the convoy from the sides, the report added.

Around 200 bullets were reportedly fired upon the vehicle within a span of 15 minutes.

However, timely retaliation by the IAF personnel made the terrorists flee to the nearby forests.

So far, no terror organisation has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack on the IAF convoy. But it is suspected that those involved appear to be well-versed with the topography of the area, The Indian Express report added. It is also suspected that they may have been involved in previous attacks on security forces since last year.

IAF personnel killed

While all the injured soldiers were evacuated immediately after the attack and taken to Udhampur Command Hospital for treatment, one of the five Indian Air Force personnel lost his life. Identified as Corporal Vikky Pahade, the 33-year-old soldier hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district and was a resident of Nonia-Karbal village. He had joined the unit on April 18 this year.

“The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief,” the IAF wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Security heightened, probe underway

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the Poonch district following the attack. The security forces are also carrying out searches in and around the area and have detained six locals for questioning. An aerial surveillance has also been launched in the hills of Shahsitar, Lassana Top, Sanai Top, Gursai, Sheendhara Top and adjoining areas to track down the movement of terrorists, believed to be four in numbers.

Investigators believed that the terrorists were provided logistical support by the locals and had used US-made M4 rifles and AK-47 assault rifles in the attack.