Possibility of finding more survivors low; focus in Wayanad on finding bodies

The authorities on Friday deployed 40 teams across six zones to look for the remains of more people suspected to be buried under the landslides that flattened Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages in Kerala’s Wayanad district even as the toll from the southern state’s worst monsoon disaster since 2018 rose to 190 and 230 remained missing. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. (ANI)

Officials said 102 body parts have been found in separate parts of the affected villages and the Chaliyar river. Bodies were being brought to hospitals and relief camps to help families identify them.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said all those who could have been rescued alive have been brought to safety. The possibility of finding more survivors was extremely low and operations will therefore centre on finding remains.

Revenue minster K Rajan said that 40 teams comprising personnel of the Army, National Disaster Response Force, Navy, Coast Guard, civil defence volunteers, forest department, and police would focus on the six zones close to the scene of the landslides. He said dedicated teams will scan the waters of the Chaliyar across jurisdictions of eight police stations.

Coast Guard teams will also be part of the operations. Rajan said this was being done since over 150 bodies and body parts were fished out of the Chaliyar River near Pothukallu. “Two dog squads of the Tamil Nadu Police and Survey of India’s thermal imaging maps will be used to find more remains,” said Rajan.

The construction of a bridge and the movement of heavy machinery including earthmovers have bolstered rescue efforts. The washing away of a key bridge made parts of the affected area previously inaccessible.