‘Power of corruption like a shadow’: Orissa HC rejects IAS officer’s pre-arrest bail plea

The Orissa High Court on Monday rejected an anticipatory bail petition by senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Bishnupada Sethi, who is being investigated in connection with a bribery case by the Central Bureau of Investigation, observing that the power of corruption is like a shadow that follows those who wield power. The 1995 batch IAS officer, Bishnupada Sethi, was designated as OSD in December last year after relieving him of his responsibilities

Sethi was stripped of his responsibility as principal secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department Bishnupada Sethi and appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) in December 2024 after CBI arrested Chanchal Mukherjee, group general manager of Kolkata-based Bridge and Roof Company, a central public sector enterprise, on charges of taking a ₹10 lakh bribe from a real estate company promising them work orders.

Rejecting Sethi’s plea for pre-arrest shield, justice V Narasingha said the bench agreed with CBI that the IAS officer’s interrogation when it was “ensconced” by an order of anticipatory bail would be a fruitless exercise in the light of the materials unearthed.

“Sethi enjoys the power of being a senior official of the Indian Administrative Service. On a conspectus of materials on record, whether corruption is his shadow merits probe unhindered and unimpeded by the exceptional remedy of pre-arrest bail,” the court said.

The case dates back to December 2024 when the CBI seized ₹10 lakh in cash from a luxury vehicle in Bhubaneswar. The agency arrested Mukherjee who was in the car at the time and was accused of accepting the bribe from the director of a Bhubaneswar-based private firm.

Subsequently, two other individuals — Debadutta Mohapatra and Santosh Moharana — were arrested for their suspected roles in facilitating the bribe. The probe soon expanded, and Bishnupada Sethi’s name also surfaced, prompting the CBI to conduct a raid at his official residence in Bhubaneswar in February 2025.