‘Power of corruption like a shadow’: Orissa HC rejects IAS officer’s pre-arrest bail plea
The high court agreed with CBI that the IAS officer’s interrogation when it was “ensconced” by an order of anticipatory bail would be a fruitless exercise
The Orissa High Court on Monday rejected an anticipatory bail petition by senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Bishnupada Sethi, who is being investigated in connection with a bribery case by the Central Bureau of Investigation, observing that the power of corruption is like a shadow that follows those who wield power.
Sethi was stripped of his responsibility as principal secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department Bishnupada Sethi and appointed as an officer on special duty (OSD) in December 2024 after CBI arrested Chanchal Mukherjee, group general manager of Kolkata-based Bridge and Roof Company, a central public sector enterprise, on charges of taking a ₹10 lakh bribe from a real estate company promising them work orders.
Rejecting Sethi’s plea for pre-arrest shield, justice V Narasingha said the bench agreed with CBI that the IAS officer’s interrogation when it was “ensconced” by an order of anticipatory bail would be a fruitless exercise in the light of the materials unearthed.
“Sethi enjoys the power of being a senior official of the Indian Administrative Service. On a conspectus of materials on record, whether corruption is his shadow merits probe unhindered and unimpeded by the exceptional remedy of pre-arrest bail,” the court said.
The case dates back to December 2024 when the CBI seized ₹10 lakh in cash from a luxury vehicle in Bhubaneswar. The agency arrested Mukherjee who was in the car at the time and was accused of accepting the bribe from the director of a Bhubaneswar-based private firm.
Subsequently, two other individuals — Debadutta Mohapatra and Santosh Moharana — were arrested for their suspected roles in facilitating the bribe. The probe soon expanded, and Bishnupada Sethi’s name also surfaced, prompting the CBI to conduct a raid at his official residence in Bhubaneswar in February 2025.