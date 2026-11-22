Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said anyone with a basic understanding of Bihar politics could see that the JD(U) is slowly getting finished in the state by the BJP.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. (PTI/File) more less

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The remarks came as he was asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's comment alleging that the BJP uses people for its political interests and later discards them.

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Kishor, while speaking to ANI, said, "The BJP is wiping out Nitish Kumar's party. There is no need for a Randeep Surjewala to comment on that. Anyone who understands even a little about Bihar politics can see that the JDU is gradually being wiped out, and the BJP, as the larger party, is slowly swallowing up the JDU and its leadership."

Deep Dive What did Prashant Kishor say about the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Bihar? Kishor alleged that the BJP, as the larger party, is gradually weakening the JD(U) and absorbing its leadership. He said this was apparent to anyone familiar with Bihar politics. Why did opposition leaders interpret the Nitish Setu naming as a sign that Nitish Kumar was being sidelined? Tejashwi Yadav argued that naming a bridge after a living leader suggested Nitish Kumar was politically finished. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also claimed the BJP could use and then discard Kumar and his party. How has the JD(U) responded to claims that Nitish Kumar is being pushed out of Bihar politics? The JD(U) has defended Kumar’s contribution to Bihar and plans to mark November 24 as Good Governance Day in his honour. Party leader Sanjay Kumar Jha described the Nitish Setu as a project conceived and advanced under Kumar’s leadership.

Kishor further alleged that theft and corruption have become worse under the NDA government in Bihar.

"Earlier, there were scams, and people talked about them. Now, corruption and looting are happening in the name of good governance. If you look only at corruption, far more money is being stolen now than in the animal husbandry scam people talk about. It is not as though there were scams before and now Bihar has a government of King Harishchandra. Under the NDA government, too, theft and corruption are even worse," added Kishore.

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Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the BJP over the inauguration of the 'Nitish Setu', alleging that the party uses people for its political interests and later discards them. He said former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party could face similar treatment.

Speaking to the media, Surjewala said, "The BJP uses people and then throws them into the washing machine like a used handkerchief. This is what they are going to do to Nitish Kumar and his party too."

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Surjewala's remarks came in the backdrop of a political row that erupted over former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political standing.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that naming the bridge after a living leader implied he was "politically finished", arguing that memorials are traditionally for departed figures. Yadav also claimed the structure had already been unveiled earlier by Kumar and that the Centre provided no funding for the project.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar share warm hug at Patna airport ahead of ‘Nitish Setu’ inauguration

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However, the ruling NDA hit back strongly, with Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary defending the naming to ANI, asserting that it honoured Kumar's two decades of service and a project conceptualised in 2012 with broad consensus.