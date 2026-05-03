Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharati chairman; govt bets on 'fresh creative voice'

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting on Saturday appointed lyricist and communications expert Prasoon Joshi as the chairman of Prasar Bharati, with Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailing the move as enabling “renewed energy” and “a fresh creative voice” for the broadcasting agency. Prasoon Joshi appointed Prasar Bharti chair. (PTI)

The post had been vacant for the last five months after the abrupt resignation of former chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal, a 1988-batch retired IAS officer, in December 2025, after serving for 20 months.

A note accessed by HT showed that the ministry accepted Sehgal’s resignation under Section 7(6) of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990, on December 2.

Joshi, who has served as the chairperson for the Central Board of Film Certification since August 2017, will assume charge of Prasar Bharati on Monday, HT has learnt.

“Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India. His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice,” Vaishnaw said, adding that his tenure would be “memorable and meaningful.”

Joshi, who previously served as the chairperson for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai starting in August 2017, has contributions spanning multiple fields, including literature, advertising, cinema and public communication. He has also been a trustee of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) since 2016.

It remains unclear who will take over from Joshi as the chairperson of CBFC, with an I&B official saying things stand undecided currently and under consideration.