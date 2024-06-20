 President Droupadi Murmu appoints BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab as Lok Sabha protem speaker | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu appoints BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab as Lok Sabha protem speaker

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 08:43 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker of Lok Sabha.

“President is pleased to appoint Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member, Lok Sabha as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of Speaker till election of the Speaker,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

Bhartruhari Mahtab(HT_PRINT)
Bhartruhari Mahtab(HT_PRINT)

“The President is also pleased to appoint Shri Suresh Kodikunnil, Shri Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste and Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Members of Lok Sabha under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist Speaker Protem in Oath/Affirmation to newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha till election of the Speaker,” Rijiju added.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

