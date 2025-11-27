President Droupadi Murmu calls return to Odisha Assembly a ‘homecoming’

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the Odisha Legislative Assembly, calling her return to the House where she once served as an MLA “a homecoming” and an emotional full-circle moment in her political journey. President Droupadi Murmu first became an MLA from the BJP in 2000 from Rairangpur assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district (@CMO_Odisha)

“I had begun my public life from this august House. This House taught me many things. I have reached the highest constitutional post in India due to the teachings of this House and the blessings of the people of Odisha,” said Murmu, addressing the Assembly for the first time since becoming President.

“Addressing the Odisha Assembly is like a homecoming for me,” she said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to speak again in the House after many years.

Murmu, the first sitting President to address the state legislature, credited the Assembly for teaching her how to interact with people and present issues as a politician, saying, “The Odisha Assembly has strengthened my foundation, and without the blessings of Jagannath, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The President, speaking in the presence of governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, speaker Surama Padhy, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik, acknowledged how the House taught her to engage with people and present issues effectively.

Murmu first became an MLA from the BJP in 2000 from Rairangpur assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district and became a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition government during her maiden term. She again won from Rairangpur in 2009 but lost in the 2014 assembly election.

In her speech, Murmu paid tribute to Odisha’s freedom fighters and women leaders. She recalled heroes like Veer Surendra Sai, Baji Rout, and Laxman Nayak, who sacrificed their lives fighting British rule, and praised women leaders including Rama Devi, Sarala Devi, and Malati Devi for their contributions to India’s independence movement.

The President urged the legislators to lead the people by example. “Your words and deeds in the Assembly as well as in public will set an example for the people. You should be extremely careful in this regard,” she said.

The President also lauded Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s efforts, saying he has done “a lot of important work” for the state in a short time. She emphasised Odisha’s potential for growth, citing its abundant natural resources, long coastline, and agricultural prowess.