Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

President Droupadi Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

india news
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Queen's funeral. (PTI)
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Queen's funeral. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London on September 17 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. She was 96.

“In the 70 years of reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India observed one day of national mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Read more: The rather odd habits of King Charles: ‘He brings his toilet seat on travels’

“In their messages, they noted that she was a stalwart of our times; a compassionate personality and provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people,” the statement said.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi has earlier said that Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered as a “stalwart of our times”.

“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," the Prime Minister added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth droupadi murmu + 1 more
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth droupadi murmu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out